Nuage is the cutest place for a quick bite and coffee. The patisserie is small, but the decor makes it the perfect place to stop by the drizzles. Must-haves are the Hot Chocolate and cookies. Would definitely recommend the place for a date, some time with your self or if you're in the mood for some fresh bakes!
Hot Chocolate In This Monsoon? Nuage Is The Cosiest Joint In Indiranagar
Under ₹500
Bae.
