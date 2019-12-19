Hot Chocolate In This Monsoon? Nuage Is The Cosiest Joint In Indiranagar

Cafes

Nuage

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
2023-A, 14th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Nuage is the cutest place for a quick bite and coffee. The patisserie is small, but the decor makes it the perfect place to stop by the drizzles. Must-haves are the Hot Chocolate and cookies. Would definitely recommend the place for a date, some time with your self or if you're in the mood for some fresh bakes!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae.

