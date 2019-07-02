Hot New Place In Whitefield For Some Superb Cocktails

Bars

Gypsy Turtle

Whitefield, Bengaluru
Santhosh Towers, Ground Floor, Plot 120-A/3, Road 2, Whitefield, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Hot New Place In Town Serving Delectable Cocktails, Mocktails and some super amazing pub grub that we tipsy bunch enjoyed. The ambience is superbly crafted with Multi-layered seating to accommodate multiple groups with various needs. Started with a Wasabi Bloody Mary, which kind of did a little mild on wasabi and high on spice, loved this twist to your classic drink. The House Made nachos with delicious home-style salsa, was fabulous, to a fact that I almost overate on this one. The Perfumed Cocktails Served As A Couple was a unique blend of aromatic flavours that are served in beautiful perfume bottles. The Celebrity Mushrooms that were recommended were very delicious, I would recommend it too. The GT Chakna was a very good take on the free snacks you receive in certain bars. 4 different snacks served in rustic tea glasses, in a tea holder. It contained a glass each of Papad, Peanuts, Masala Channa & Butter Muruku. A must have if you want to relive those days. The Bournvita Alexander was a delicious blend of brandy, double cream with a Bournvita rimmed glass, served a little tilted. The whole blend gave me a feel of Baileys with a malt hike. Again a must have a drink out here. The Vegetarian Bao’s had a delicious red curry Tossed crunchy veggies, but the baos could have been a little more fluffy to accommodate the delicious filling. Service is something that can be improved to make this place a little more addictive. Whitefield needs and deserves places like this, with rocking cocktails & delicious food, Gypsy Turtle is one of the best party destinations in this part of town, worth many visits & more.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

