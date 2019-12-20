Hotel De L’Orient Is Perfect For Your French Connection In Pondicherry

The restaurant in the courtyard, Carte Blanche, serves a classic selection of French, Indian and Creole for those would like to savour a heritage flavour that is a mix of Indian and French. The mutton curry cooked in coconut curry or veggie curry with your pick of mushrooms, assorted veggies or eggplants is a treat. We also recommend the fresh seafood, like the prawns with mint and coriander curry, or the tamarind fish curry. Staying true to the French way, dessert is given as much importance. The roasted pineapple with salted butter caramel and homemade vanilla ice cream is the stuff dreams are made of; or choose the Cafe Gourmande, where the Chef pairs your gourmet coffee with a dessert of his choice.