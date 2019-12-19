Hotel Janatha For Its Extra Crisp Dosas And Other South Indian Breakfast Staples

Wedged in between a row of shops on the busy 8th main, in Malleswaram, Hotel Janatha has been going about its business since the 70s. Many say that it was one of the first few restaurants to set up shop in the area and while nearby Sree Sagar (once, CTR) and the very recent Veena Stores hog most of the limelight, Janatha has had its steady stream of loyal customers till date.

When you step in, you’ll immediately notice that Hotel Janatha has never been into looks. The walls are a hodgepodge of tiles and paint that don’t match at all. But no one seems to be bothered. If you don’t look like the kind who’d enjoy sitting in the sparse self-service area, you are immediately ushered into the ‘Service Room’. The seats are bit more cushiony here and a waiter, clad in a dhoti that’s tied around his waist, comes by and rattles off the day’s menu.