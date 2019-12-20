Fill Up On Malabar Biryani And Meals At The Budget-Friendly Hotel Salala

There’s no dearth of offerings on this tiny restaurant’s menu but we recommend that you scout for the dishes from Kerala to make the most of your meal. We tried the Thalassery-Style Dum Biryani and had no complaints whatsoever. The lightly-flavoured rice came with just a hint of spices and enough grease on it. When we dug into our plate, we also found chunks of chicken coated in a spiced-up masala. The slivers of fried up onion that sat on top of the biryani added a nice crunch to the dish

For those of you looking for lesser calories, the meals works perfectly. They tend to run out fairly quickly so make sure you drop in on time. They’ll pile your banana leaf with a generous servings of red rice {make sure you ask them for white rice if you prefer that} and douse it with a coconut-based gravy. On the side, you’ll also get two types of vegetables {usually featuring coconut as well}. And, of course, they are accompanied by papad and pickle. This a wholesome meal that you can score for less than INR 100.