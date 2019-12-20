Right off Old Airport Road, Hotel Salala is no-frills and serves up a vast menu. However, the Malabar-inspired dishes including the biryani and their generous, banana-leaf meals are what you should go for.
Fill Up On Malabar Biryani And Meals At The Budget-Friendly Hotel Salala
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Malabari Biryani, Meals, and Chicken 65
Sip On
Aerated Drinks or Hot Water {the one with a pinkish tinge that is common in Kerala restaurants}.
Winning For
Home-style Mallu cooking at pocket-friendly prices.
Lowdown On The Ambience
The location isn’t the greatest. But when you do spot Salala, you’ll find a clean eatery with bright purple walls and bare chairs and tables. Best to order in if you think your sofa at home is more comfortable.
Malabar Meals
There’s no dearth of offerings on this tiny restaurant’s menu but we recommend that you scout for the dishes from Kerala to make the most of your meal. We tried the Thalassery-Style Dum Biryani and had no complaints whatsoever. The lightly-flavoured rice came with just a hint of spices and enough grease on it. When we dug into our plate, we also found chunks of chicken coated in a spiced-up masala. The slivers of fried up onion that sat on top of the biryani added a nice crunch to the dish
For those of you looking for lesser calories, the meals works perfectly. They tend to run out fairly quickly so make sure you drop in on time. They’ll pile your banana leaf with a generous servings of red rice {make sure you ask them for white rice if you prefer that} and douse it with a coconut-based gravy. On the side, you’ll also get two types of vegetables {usually featuring coconut as well}. And, of course, they are accompanied by papad and pickle. This a wholesome meal that you can score for less than INR 100.
Come To The Side{s}
We ordered up slices of fried Anjal {seer fish} with our meal. We got three pieces evenly coated in a chilli-dominated masala. However, we were let down on the freshness front. Only one piece of the three was flaky and juicy.
And while we had little hope from the bright-orange Chicken 65, it proved to us that looks can be deceiving. The bits of chicken were moist on the inside and crispy on the outside. And the thick sauce that it came drenched added plenty of pizzazz to the dish. We’ll happily order this one to take home and enjoy with a glass of beer.
So, We’re Thinking…
This place offers you a typical, Kerala mess meal that scores on plenty of counts, including, taste, hygiene, and the wallet factor.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)