Hotel Visalam: Live The Chettiar Life At This Heritage Mansion In Karaikudi

Synonymous with the Karaikudi region, the Chettiar community has infused the place with a rich legacy. The Visalam property is one of those - an elegant, whitewashed mansion, that was built by the very affluent K.V.A.L.M. Ramanathan Chettiar for his daughter, Vishala. While Vishala and the Chettiar family never really made a home out of it, the mansion was converted into a CGH Earth hotel around fifty years later.

The property is expansive, and you can expect plenty of wiggle room. The massive rooms are adorned with vintage furniture – intricately carved cots, chairs with weave work, old-world study and dressing tables. At the back of the property, there is a pool where you can shake off some of that Karaikudi heat.

Since its heritage is Karaikudi’s USP, Visalam gives you a taste of it on its very own premises. You can sit in the wide inner courtyard and play a game of Pallanguli (a traditional board game). You can even hop on for a bumpy ride on a vintage bullock cart that will take you through the streets of Karaikudi. You can also tuck into fiery Chettinad preparations at Visalam and pick up a few recipes too. The kitchens here conduct regular culinary programmes where you can learn how to whip a Chettinad meal. Otherwise, settle in and order up one of Visalam’s renowned thalis, featuring delicacies typical to the Chettinad region.