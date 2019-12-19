Made-To-Order To Ready-To-Shop: Shop Blouses Online And Ace That Desi Look

House of Blouse, an online store takes away the hassle of selecting fabric for a blouse, matching it to your saree, and finally finding a tailor to get it stitched. At House of Blouse, you can design your own blouse by choosing from the already uploaded styles and designs, or you can buy pre-made blouses that best match your saree. A detailed step-by-step process guides you through the selection, where you first choose from the available necklines (from regulars such as V-neck and U-neck to Sweetheart, High neck, Racerback to even Corset style), then you choose the designs that apply to the front and back, choose your sleeves or not, and move onto the cut (princess, bustier, with band and single dart).

Once you fix the design, next comes the fabric choice. Pick from a mind-boggling range: from net and cotton to raw silks, satin, velvet, chanderi cotton and more with prints, embroidery and sequin work. Additional details include blouse pads, border detailing and other accents. Once the design details are in you can choose from three measurement and sizing methods: measure yourself around the bust and then pick a size closest to your size from the chart; send a blouse that fits you really well to House of Blouse (complimentary pick up service) or add in exact measurements to your profile on the site, if you know your size well. Then comes the checkout and final pay.

Apart from the made-to-measure section, House of Blouse also offers readymade blouses (well-designed and tasteful brocade, silk and embroidered ones) and sarees. They also have a range of jewellery for you to complete your look. The prices here start at INR 1,800 for a custom blouse and INR 1,500 for a basic readymade blouse.