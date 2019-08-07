House Of Desserts To The Rescue For All The Dessert Lovers

Dessert Parlours

CreamVilla

Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SGR Complex, G-12, 19/9, Doddakannelli, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

CreamVilla offers a wide range of menu & their waffles are really amazing. They serve both mini waffle for 99/- & classic for 149/-. It's a must-visit place for all the waffle lovers. They have amazing combos where they serve coffee and waffles. It's really amazing! They've got this amazing exotic yogurt jar which is again a low-calorie dessert. Amazing place with excellent Ambience and staff are very friendly here & pocket-friendly. Also, the ice cream rolls are just heavenly.

What Could Be Better?

Didn't really feel anything needs to be improved. Maybe they can add something more to the beverage menu.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

