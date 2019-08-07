House Of Desserts To The Rescue For All The Dessert Lovers

CreamVilla offers a wide range of menu & their waffles are really amazing. They serve both mini waffle for 99/- & classic for 149/-. It's a must-visit place for all the waffle lovers. They have amazing combos where they serve coffee and waffles. It's really amazing! They've got this amazing exotic yogurt jar which is again a low-calorie dessert. Amazing place with excellent Ambience and staff are very friendly here & pocket-friendly. Also, the ice cream rolls are just heavenly.