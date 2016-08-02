Sarees And Jewellery That Can Be Considered Investments, At House Of Taamara

From flamboyant Kanjeevarams to elegant cotton silks and comfortable cottons to designer numbers, House of Taamara’s saree inventory is simply gorgeous. Beautiful traditional Kanjeevaram silks in jewel tones, classic cotton ikat sarees, some fun khaki cottons sarees in unusual prints and even ones with vintage brocade borders. The prices here are rather steep ( they start only at INR 5,000), but if you are looking to shop one-of-kind pieces, especially for a wedding trousseau, then you need to make pit stop here for saree shopping. We are equally enamoured by their collection of silk saree blouses with intricate embroidery; the Kutch embroidered ones are fabulous.

Not into sarees? No sweat. House of Taamara offers some fun fusion pieces such as long kurtas that can moonlight as classy dresses, smart ikat kurtas that can be paired with churidars, palazzos or jeans. They also have a few cotton asymmetrical tops. Their small but rather adorable collection of girl’s dresses are fashioned out of ikat, Kalamkari fabrics and some with oh-so-cute smock embroidery, the dresses are definitely worth a purchase for any little cherubs you might know.

If you are looking for ornate silver jewellery, think long layered necklaces with Kundan work, elaborate nose pins, and chunky jhumkis, then House of Taamara has plenty to offer. Geometric earrings, cocktails rings and bangles perfect for stacking are on display. Colourful stoles and some ethnic bags and clutches are other products up for grabs. Outside the store is a tiny gardening shop that sells everything from pretty planters to saplings.

