Marzipan Cafe and Bakery is popular for its cheesecakes after hearing so much from people around. So it was a quick stop over and I chose the Oreo Cheesecake. It really did live up to all the hype and I must say it is one of the best cheesecakes I have ever eaten! It was light (I think bcoz they use mascarpone cheese), yet creamy and it absolutely has out the taste of Oreo. I also loved what they have done with the ambience. It's absolutely bright with high raised large windows looking outside, a cozy corner with two swings and loads of books to choose from. The furniture is plush and apt for a modern day cafe.
Marzipan Cafe: Housing The Finest Cheesecakes With Pretty & Bright Ambience
Coffee Shop
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Trinity
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
