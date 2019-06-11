Marzipan Cafe: Housing The Finest Cheesecakes With Pretty & Bright Ambience

Coffee Shop

Marzipan Cafe & Bakery

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

22, Ulsoor Road, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Marzipan Cafe and Bakery is popular for its cheesecakes after hearing so much from people around. So it was a quick stop over and I chose the Oreo Cheesecake. It really did live up to all the hype and I must say it is one of the best cheesecakes I have ever eaten! It was light (I think bcoz they use mascarpone cheese), yet creamy and it absolutely has out the taste of Oreo. I also loved what they have done with the ambience. It's absolutely bright with high raised large windows looking outside, a cozy corner with two swings and loads of books to choose from. The furniture is plush and apt for a modern day cafe.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

