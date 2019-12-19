Located in Inorbit Mall, Whitefield, HQ is one of my favourite finds in the city. It's a simply magnificent restaurant with elegant decor and delicious food with exquisite flavours. The freshness of their eloquently decorated food was excellent, and the portion size was quite generous. Oh, and I loved the music, it's just the right amount of noise to the ears. This place has the perfect ambience for you to take your friends and family. I recommend everyone to visit this restaurant at least once. PS - There are many spots where you can get that perfect picture clicked for your 'gram.
Great Food & Pretty Decor: Head To This Restaurant For A Good Time
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Daylight makes it better!
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)