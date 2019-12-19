Great Food & Pretty Decor: Head To This Restaurant For A Good Time

Located in Inorbit Mall, Whitefield, HQ is one of my favourite finds in the city. It's a simply magnificent restaurant with elegant decor and delicious food with exquisite flavours. The freshness of their eloquently decorated food was excellent, and the portion size was quite generous. Oh, and I loved the music, it's just the right amount of noise to the ears. This place has the perfect ambience for you to take your friends and family. I recommend everyone to visit this restaurant at least once. PS - There are many spots where you can get that perfect picture clicked for your 'gram.