Finally HSR Has Its Own Brewery Serving ExclusiveFood

HSR and places around have their first brewery. Serving some well-brewed beers with good quantity and quality food and also an amazing ambience, Brother Barley Brewing Company is here to stay. The ambience at this place is amazing, three floors of seating, outdoor too and a huge screen, good enough for all your match screening. The staff is friendly and courteous here. They are well versed with the dishes, making the ordering process easier. The services are fast. Do not have to wait much. -Sprout Salad, Muesli with Fruits- Healthy option, full with fruits like mango and watermelon, dry fruits raisins, and some green leafy vegetables for some fibre and roughage. People on a diet, this is your order, right there. -Tandoori Paneer Tikka- Succulent paneer, amazing flavours and good quantity. This dish can’t go wrong and it didn’t over here. The dips served along were delicious too. -Crispy Salt and Pepper Corn Curd- Pan tossed golden fried corn cakes. Must try, Amazing. Delicious and something new. Corn, Crushed crumbled, mixed with curd and then served in small cutlet sizes. Soft, melt in the mouth and full of delightful flavours, I enjoyed this dish the most. -Veg Nachos- Loaded, delicious and cheesy! Cheesy nachos, red beans, melted cheese, tomato salsa and sour cream. These are the perfect finger snack to have with the brewed beers here. But hands down, the best was the Main course- Veg Lasagne. Flavours oozing out of every bite, delicious pasta sauce, cheese oozing out between the layers. MUST TRY. Everything was perfect in this dish! Mango and Coconut Panna Cotta - A potential best seller in the mango season. A good dessert to try. Coming to the drinks - They have come up with 6 brewed beers- My favourite being the Sirens of the Sea. Slightly sour with a sweet after taste. Has a tinge of Mango, that is what makes it stands out. For those who don’t like the taste of beer but still wanna try, do try the Puca Parody, very light and sweet and full of apple flavours, not the perfect start to have beers but still a good option. Do try the golden expresso and gulabo in cocktails, very refreshing and good in taste. The place is adequately priced for the food menu because their serving size is pretty darn good, I felt the cocktails are priced a bit too high. The beers are valued for money. Overall an amazing place, with almost everything in place. Will visit this place time and again.