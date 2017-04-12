From Juicy Kebabs To Flaky Parathas, These Street Food Joints In HSR Are Boss

HSR Layout has seen plenty of development in recent years, and some of it has fortunately stopped at the right time too. HSR has the feel of a big city neighbourhood and that of a cozy small town one as well. But what HSR does have isa buzzing street food scene. From seekh kababs to momos and hot soups to parathas, there is lots to try out at HSR Layout. All you need is some time, willingness to walk the streets and ample tummy space to explore its character, by sampling the food. So here are the five most interesting or unique street food joints in HSR Layout.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Seekh Kababs
It’s common to see fried chicken and fish carts on the street, but a seekh kabab cart in Bangalore? Now that’s refreshingly different! There is only one dish on the menu here – The Chicken Seekh Kabab that makes its presence felt by all the amazing meaty, smoky aroma you get as you approach the cart. The sight of the smoking kababs, the sound of them cooking on the grill, the smell that pulls you to the cart and most importantly, the taste of these succulent kababs is something that any meat lover would die for. Ravi, the stall owner, serves these seekh kababs smoking hot, fresh off the grill allowing you to enjoy the entire experience.
Stew & Simmer Paratha Cart
With a lot of North Indians moving in to HSR for work and life, this paratha cart is a delight for those missing home food as well as something new to try for namma Bengalureans. The parathas are generously stuffed with a selection of veggies or the traditional Bihari sattu {flour made from a mix of cereals and pulses}, which is one of the reasons for the crowds that throng this cart.
Sri Ganesha Hot Soup
This cart is something you wouldn’t spot unless you actually stumble upon it while walking down this street. This is a very small cart that offers five kinds of hot soup everyday with the vegetable and mushroom versions being the most sought after. Vallarmati makes these soups herself and makes it a point to garnish them with fresh coriander, spring onions and even sev for interesting textures and flavours. Perfect stop on a rainy evening.
