From Juicy Kebabs To Flaky Parathas, These Street Food Joints In HSR Are Boss

It’s common to see fried chicken and fish carts on the street, but a seekh kabab cart in Bangalore? Now that’s refreshingly different! There is only one dish on the menu here – The Chicken Seekh Kabab that makes its presence felt by all the amazing meaty, smoky aroma you get as you approach the cart. The sight of the smoking kababs, the sound of them cooking on the grill, the smell that pulls you to the cart and most importantly, the taste of these succulent kababs is something that any meat lover would die for. Ravi, the stall owner, serves these seekh kababs smoking hot, fresh off the grill allowing you to enjoy the entire experience.