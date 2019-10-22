Hsr's First Brewery Is Here To Serve Great Cocktails & Amazing Beer!

Brother Barley Brewing Co - a brewery with an English bar setup. It got a look of an English Bar welcomed by a huge display of its logo. It's a brewery and trust me they make some crazy beer out there. The whole setup is being divided between 3 storeys, in the ground, it’s an indoor setup, second, it is divided between indoor and outdoor setup. Here the menu is all about the fusion of Indian and Continental. Had visited this place on a Sunday Afternoon. I was Welcomed by their signature Cocktail The Good Vibes - Bacardi mixed with Coconut syrup, and Pineapple juice was a legend of a cocktail. It was refreshing and energetic. I loved it. Kudos MJ for this amazing Cocktail. I also tried their Spice Me Up this was a kickback cocktail with amazing cinnamon flavour that would just give you a pleasant high while you sip it. I also had their Belgian Saison (Siren of the Sea) this beer had a mild taste of Honey in it which was my weakness. I loved it. Had to ask for more. I started with, * Veg Tachos - they were good attempt but need to work on it a lot. * Katori Chaat - this was great, well balanced and well prepared. * Jalapeno Cheese Balls - perfect. Well prepared and the cheese just melts as I consume it. * Veg Spring Roll - it was good * Tandoori Paneer Tikka - amazing, the panner was well cooked and the marination was even. I loved it * Farmhouse Veggies - thin-crust well-stuffed pizza just made it amazing. The combination of Cocktails and this pizza just made it perfect. I would love to visit this place again for their amazing cocktails.