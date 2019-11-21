Visit This Brewery For Yum Beer & Amazing Quick Bites!

Huge place in Kanakapura road next to the holiday village, As soon as we entered no one was there to guide us, it's so huge and with no directions and we entered the premises of the resort and then later got to know. It's so huge and will be good to visit in the evenings. Service was so slow, and the kitchen is so far by the time they get it to us it would have become cold. Food: - Gongura Babycorn pepper fry: this was something different with the pinch taste of Gongura but it was not that spicy but tasted good. - Egg Chilli Garlic: it was perfectly blended with the chilli and it was soft - Whattaya special Nachos Veg: this was the best dish I had in this place, the nachos were so good and crispy and it was backed Nachos. - Mediterranean pizza Veg: it was good but by the time we got it to the table it was cold and later on it become hard. Dal Khichdi was so good and tasty. Drinks: The day we visited was dry so we could not taste the beer but with no options, we had a pretty decent mocktail. Nice place to hang out with friends and family.