Mix Of Cakes, Desserts & Savouries Under One Roof In Koramangala!

Humble pie India is humble and simple cosy place includes Cakes, desserts, savouries, beverages etc. They have a small menu but it is totally different. A mix of cakes and savouries under one roof is appreciable. The ambience is simple but beautiful, especially the sidewall stickering & the Coffee Tin Clock. They have a small collection of books too. Service was prompting as the 3 ladies were power-packed. After reading many reviews here and planned to try Lemon & Thyme Cake, yes it was available during my visit and I felt something uniqueness in that cake. It was perfectly blended and there is no extra added sure & almond topping was good, must try. The cheesecake was also good with Orange topping, it was so soft and well made. Apple pie was another must-try here and the Chocolate tart was so yummy. In savouries, Pizza pocket was worth a try and Potato Pesto Quinche was something different and one of my favourite here. The ginger mocktail was refreshing.