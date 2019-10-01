Amazing Cakes, Tarts & Berevages: Drop By The Humble Pie!

The Humble Pie: A newly opened small and cosy outlet that has variants of options with cake, tarts also savouries if you get sugar rush from eating all the of their delicacies. I tried the following 1) Apple pie with a scoop of the vanilla best combo ever 2) Cheesecake with options of choosing the topping as follows *Mango *Plum *Blueberry These are the above I liked 3) Chocolate Tart - Soft and smooth In beverages * Pink Lemonade: Made of strawberry and lime a refreshing drink Games with friends also present to have a great time with anyone you like. Also, a shot of espresso will be lovely to have with a book in hand that they have as a small collection for a perfect evening Ambience 5/5 Taste 10