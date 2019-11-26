For Yum Hungarian Desserts & Chimney Cones, Drop By Kurtoskalacs!

Had heard a lot about chimney cakes and seen a lot of pictures online but never got to try them as it wasn't available in Bangalore. Thanks to Kutoskalacs for bringing this popular dessert from Hungary. There are two outlets in Bangalore. Kormangala and Indiranagar. Visited the one in Koramangala. It's diagonally opposite to California burrito. It's a cute cafe with really pretty decor and sitting arrangements both indoor and outdoor. They offer some amazing Savoury cones, Chimney cakes, Dessert chimney cakes, Mojito and Shakes. Fav from the menu love the chimney cakes: - Red cheese berry: it had red velvet chimney cake, with a layer of cream cheese inside served with some berry sauce. - Chocoholic: it's a must-try from the menu. It has cracker cake with a layer of Nutella inside served with some chocolate sauce. - Savoury cones: ghee roast and magic shrooms are my favourites from the savoury cones and Nutella shake from the shakes menu.