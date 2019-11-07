Hungry Buffalo: A Cafe That Brings You Back To Your Roots!

The name itself is very intriguing. So here we were at this quaint, rustic cozy cafe in Jayanagar named Hungry Buffalo. The ambience of this place makes you feel nostalgic. It reminds me of my childhood ancestral home, red flooring, old lamps, a central courtyard, the old black and white switchboards, the big storage jars (barnis ), etc. Even the wooden cutlery, earthenware lends to the ethnic feel of the place. The food takes you back to your roots. Grandma's cooking simple, fresh farm produce organic ingredients cooked slowly with love. The freshness and flavors of the food are the USP of this place. A must try on the list: Kothambir Vadi, Bhiksha bowl, the akki rotis with a delicious variety of palyas and yes the wide array of yum chutneys and podis are not to be missed! A sheer gastronomical delight served with love too. Overall, this is damn pretty and serves amazing delicacies.