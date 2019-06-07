Hungry For Hungarian Desserts

One of my favourite dessert places, the Hungarian dessert shop Kurtoskalacs is a must visit if you are in Koramangala. Ordered the Oreo chimney cone and the red velvet chimney cake with cream cheese and I was blown away with the perfection. The amount of sugar in a dessert couldn't be more perfect than this. If you like sugary desserts this is not for you but if you are a dessert lover who understands that sugar does not make a dessert better, you have to try this place. A 5-star rating isn't enough for this place!