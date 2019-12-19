Treat Yourself To Piping Hot Hyderabadi Biryani From This Restaurant

It's common knowledge that biryani is to Hyderabad as pizza is to Rome. So if you're on a quest to find delicious, authentic Hyderabadi biryani in Bangalore that truly hits the spot, we suggest you take a trip to Hyderabad Biryaani House in Victoria Layout. Set across two floors, the restaurant is perfect for days when plain old dal roti will just not do. Unfortunately, there isn't much to speak of about the ambience, but the food is another matter entirely. Heading here during lunchtime means you might have to hangrily wait in line to be seated but trust us, it's totally worth it for the delish food they have on offer!

Cutting to the chase: everything is served on banana leaves, so the flavour of the leaves also elevates the taste of the food. The Andhra Chilli Chicken can be super spicy, but let's be honest, that has never stopped you from belting an entire plate (or two), anyway. Coming to the biryani, their Special Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani is the highlight of the menu. The rice is well cooked, flavourful, piping hot and comes along with a mirch saalan and raita to cool the tongue. If you think you can handle more heat, make sure to ask for their double masala. And if you'd rather eat the chicken version of the dish, we hear it's just as good! All in all, dining here will make your tummy happy and leave you in a better mood than when you came in.