If you are after biryani in Koramangala, then Dadi’s Dum Biryani is where you need to head to. Apart from chicken and mutton biryanis, dadi {yes there is a real grandma involved in this} also offers absolutely scrumptious galoutis.
There Is A Biryani And Galouti Place In Koramangala, All Made With A Dadi's Recipes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Trinity
Shortcut
Chow Down
Paneer Tikka, Rajma Galouti, Mutton Seekh Kebab, Tangdi Kebab, Dadi’s Special Chicken Biryani
Sip On
Mint Pineapple Smoothie
Winning For
Their fragrant biryanis of course and surprisingly their vegetarian menu. Also their pocket friendly prices.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Situated a few blocks away from Christ University, Dadi’s Dum Biryani has a very Arabic-inspired decor that would make any Gulf NRI feel at home. Decorated with pretty Middle Eastern style lanterns and contemporary furniture, this restaurant is also quite spacious. Perfect for families, work fellows and college crowd, if you are in the neighbourhood, you can drop in and catch up over a plate or two of everybody’s favourite dish — the biryani.
Who's Your Dadi?
Syed Afwan, GM at Dadi’s Kitchen, parent company of Dadi’s Dum Biryani, told us how his grandma Hajia Sayeeda Shamim’s {lovingly called Dadi} biryani was a huge hit in family circles and inspired him in opening this restaurant that heavily believes in serving home style dishes.
Essentially, Dadi’s Dum Biryani traces its origins to the flavourful biryanis that Dadi used to and still makes for her family and friends. And we met Dadi herself actually, a sprightly 60-year-old who Instagrams like a boss! After she had featured us in her Instagram Story, she regaled us with anecdotes about her biryani skills and it is talent she inherited from her parents, chefs themselves. Turns out not even Executive Chef Zakir Hussain knows about the secret recipe. However, we struck a deal wherein Dadi will DM us the recipe on Instagram while we teach her Snapchat.
It's Not Biryani, It's Bae-ryani
We started off with the delectable Paneer Tikka and Rajma Galouti. The smoky flavoured grilled paneer was soft and full of flavour with a blob of mint chutney adding some zing. The Rajma Galouti was served on top of a paratha, and seriously if you didn’t tell us if this was rajma, we would have gone along with there being meat in this galouti. There’s also the real deal Mutton Galouti on the menu. The kebabs melted in our mouth, like butter on a hot pan. We also ordered Mutton Seekh Kebab and Tangdi Kebab. We were at split ends as to which kebab was better, the tangdi kebab with its juicy texture or the seekh with its soft and lightly spiced flavours.
While we were more than happy with the starters, it was the biryani we had really come for. The starters were like The Chainsmokers opening for Coldplay. We started with chicken biryani {made in the Hyderabadi style} that was made from long grain aromatic basmati rice {we likey!} with layers of masala and well-cooked chicken pieces. Infused with saffron and topped with crunchy deep-fried onions, the biryani is not heavy on masala or the tummy. Rather it finds the right balance of flavours between the rice, masala, and chicken, that would leave you wanting for more than one plate.
So We Are Thinking...
We are in love with Dadi’s Dum Biryani and we desperately want them to start delivering so that our Friday lunch scenes are sorted. Also, we are going back for the mutton biryani. Join us, maybe?
Comments (0)