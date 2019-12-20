There Is A Biryani And Galouti Place In Koramangala, All Made With A Dadi's Recipes

We started off with the delectable Paneer Tikka and Rajma Galouti. The smoky flavoured grilled paneer was soft and full of flavour with a blob of mint chutney adding some zing. The Rajma Galouti was served on top of a paratha, and seriously if you didn’t tell us if this was rajma, we would have gone along with there being meat in this galouti. There’s also the real deal Mutton Galouti on the menu. The kebabs melted in our mouth, like butter on a hot pan. We also ordered Mutton Seekh Kebab and Tangdi Kebab. We were at split ends as to which kebab was better, the tangdi kebab with its juicy texture or the seekh with its soft and lightly spiced flavours.

While we were more than happy with the starters, it was the biryani we had really come for. The starters were like The Chainsmokers opening for Coldplay. We started with chicken biryani {made in the Hyderabadi style} that was made from long grain aromatic basmati rice {we likey!} with layers of masala and well-cooked chicken pieces. Infused with saffron and topped with crunchy deep-fried onions, the biryani is not heavy on masala or the tummy. Rather it finds the right balance of flavours between the rice, masala, and chicken, that would leave you wanting for more than one plate.