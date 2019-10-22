Love Adventure? Check Out This Events Company That Conducts Treasure Hunts Across The City

If you’re looking to get out of the house and do fun and offbeat things, check out Hypnotize Events. This events management company does a variety of events such as weddings, corporate events and even brand launches. But the one thing that drew us towards the company was their treasure hunt. Curated for both corporate team building and just fun time with friends and family, you can sign up to their games.

Take part in Bangalore treasure hunts across the city on bikes or take a walk around Cubbon Park on foot as you explore iconic institutes where you can learn interesting facts about the city. Learn important skills like teamwork and complementing one another’s talents. Spend your Sunday morning with breakfast and adventure..who knows, you might even win some goodies!