Burger On Your Mind? Head To This Place For Their Super Filling Burgers

The first time I visited Bangalore, I was recommended of so many places and one of the top ones was this place, Truffles. So I finally went to this place for lunch and trust me, it's a must visit place if you are visiting Bangalore (it has a lot of branches around). The crowd signified how famous this place was and trust me, the food did justice to the name. In the picture is the "Wedge Mex Burger", this is their Regular size(they have XL too) and it was so so filling! Crisp potato wedges on the bed of salsa & jalapenos, dressed with nachos and cheese. Absolutely loved it! 💖