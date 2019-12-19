Keep Calm And Lace Up At This Lingerie Store On Commercial Street

I M Fashions is an iconic store been around for 15 years that’s located further down the lane after you take a left from Anand Sweets on Commercial Street. To get to their store you have to walk into Iconic Jewellery store and you will see a staircase with lingerie hung on either side. Head upstairs, and their friendly and welcoming staff will not let you leave without finding the perfect piece.

From intimates in neon hues to cheetah printed bras -- they stock up on every kind, be it padded, non-padded, bralettes, sports bras, lacey bras, under-wired or the basic beige, white and black. If you are brand conscious, they stock Jockey, Amante, and Enamor. Pick up their lacey or seamless panties starting as low as INR 150. The store also stocks up on fancy night-wear, two-piece swimwear, stockings, slim-fit corsets, transparent straps, body-suits, and racerbacks. Men, get your printed boxers and shorts from INR 499 upwards. They have vests and other inner-wear from Jockey and other brands as well. Formal and casual socks are available too.