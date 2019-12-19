The most happening place Brooks and Bonds Brewery has a decent and nice ambience. The view from this place was so peaceful, they have indoor and outdoor seating. The staff was friendly and quick but the service depends on the amount of crowd in the place. The food also tastes really good! Must try their brewery. Nachos tasted awesome, peanut masala where peanuts were too hard to bite, pasta was at its best and mushrooms were also very nice!
With Beautiful Interiors And Amazing Food, Drop By This Brewery Right Away!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Their service could be better!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
