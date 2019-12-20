Ever Tasted Ice Cream Dosa? Head To This Chaat Place For Their Chocolaty Version

When a little birdie told us that someone in the city was dishing out Ice Cream Dosas for a living, we had to try it out. While Amarnath Chats is a roadside cart, it’s not difficult to spot. Just drive down RV Road and you’ll see it right next to the Amaron Showroom {just before BHS School}.

The piece de resistance here is Ice Cream Dosa. Once your order it, they pour out a thin layer of batter on the sizzling stone stove. They then take a chunk of vanilla ice cream {from a small tub} and coat it on to the dosa. Last, they add a generous squirt of chocolate syrup and fry the dosa. It’s served to you on a banana leaf along with the vanilla ice cream. The crisp dosa resembles a crepe but since it’s made from rice, it’s got a grainier texture. When you pair it with the ice cream, however, you tend to forget about this tiny flaw and it makes for a pleasurable eat.