This Iconic Coffee Outlet Serves Amazing Breakfast Options, Drop By Now!

Cafes

Indian Coffee House

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
19, Ground Floor, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Owned by the coffee board of Karnataka. Indian coffee house is the most loved place for all the older generation. The place is full all the time. They serve omlette, coffee, cutlets, and a few other dishes. Their mutton and veg cutlets are very famous. Tried their rose milk which has a subtle flavor which is perfect for a summer evening. They haven't changed anything in their ambience and tables as well. They've maintained the old school ambience which gives a nostalgic feeling for those who've been visiting this place for ages.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

