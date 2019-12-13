This Iconic Coffee Outlet Serves Amazing Breakfast Options, Drop By Now!

Owned by the coffee board of Karnataka. Indian coffee house is the most loved place for all the older generation. The place is full all the time. They serve omlette, coffee, cutlets, and a few other dishes. Their mutton and veg cutlets are very famous. Tried their rose milk which has a subtle flavor which is perfect for a summer evening. They haven't changed anything in their ambience and tables as well. They've maintained the old school ambience which gives a nostalgic feeling for those who've been visiting this place for ages.