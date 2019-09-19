We Challenge You To This Cycle Trail To Some Of The Most Iconic Spots In Town! Are You In?

Bangalore is more than an IT city. Filled with culture, history and hidden gems, we’re on a mission to help you out with some of the iconic spots in the city. We demand that you get out of your house, find a cycle and get on this trail that takes about two and a half hours to complete (that’s how long we took). So why don’t you take up the challenge and see if you can beat us?
Ulsoor Lake
Ulsoor Lake has a running track around it that is great for a morning run. An open-air gym with air walkers, sit-up benches, steppers and sit-up stations is great for a workout. You can also get in a circuit training routine and even grab breakfast at joints right across from the lake.
Next spot about five km away is Bangalore Palace, get going!
Bangalore Palace
Bangalore’s Palace is a Tudor-styled castle and was built in the year 1887 by King Chamaraj Wadiyar. The vine-covered walls and wooden staircase with intricate carvings will make you fall in love. The courtyard has a Spanish-tiled bench as well. We suggest taking the audio guide and walking around in case you’re a history buff.
Next Up: The trail from Bangalore Palace to Cubbon Park is three km, enjoy this pleasant journey and get some juice at Cubbon Park to hydrate yourself!
Cubbon Park
Cubbon Park is one of ‘the lungs of the city’. A huge park located right in the centre of Bangalore, you’ll see it crowded with people picnicking and running. You might even find some furry four-legged fellows at the dog park on Sunday mornings. Feel free to even sip on some mango and grape juice by the horticulture society.
Next Up: Since Vidhana Soudha is right next to Cubbon Park, enjoy the ride through the greenery and refresh yourself for the rest of the journey.
Vidhana Soudha
Riding past the magnificent Vidhana Soudha is always an amazing experience, especially in the mornings. With the replica standing beside it, and the tricolour fluttering at the top, get ready for a dose of patriotic sentiments. Then of course, feel free to take photos, and selfies (for the ‘Gram), against the Bengaluru logo there too!
Next Up: The ride from here to Lalbagh is around four km, you can do it fam!
Lalbagh
Lalbagh is Bangalore’s very own stunning garden and grounds that is spread over 240 acres with a diverse number of species of plants, trees, and flowers that have been planted to bloom through the year. Get on a boat and go around Lal Bagh lake. You could even get your yoga on or even go for a run. Open from 8 AM to 6 PM, there is an entry fee of INR 10. They even have a flower show.
Next Up: Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace is just two km, enjoy your journey and get ready to go back in time!
Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace
Situated in Chamrajpet Tipu’s Summer Palace will take you back in time to the 18th century and give you a feel of the garden city Bangalore was back in the day. Giving you an insight into Tipu’s life and the Indo-Islamic architecture, you’re sure to get some Insta-worthy pictures while you’re here. Open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, there is a small entry fee of INR 15 for Indians.
Distance: We’ve made the last stretch for you easy since the trail from here to Bangalore Fort is just half a km.
Bangalore Fort
Amidst all the chaos that is KR Market, you’ll find the remains of the 16th century Bangalore fort. You may not find architectural finesse, but you sure will get a glimpse of the city’s origins. Since it’s difficult to find the fort, look for the Government hospital and you should be able to spot this iconic fort.
After this journey, feel free to head to SGS Non Veg Gundu Palav for some delicious and rewarding meaty Donne Biriyani.
