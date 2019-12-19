If You Are Craving For Authentic Andhra Food,This Is Where You Should Head To!

Zamindar restaurant is a fairly new restaurant that takes credit in serving absolutely authentic Andhra cuisine. All ingredients used in making the food is brought down from Andhra Pradesh. Ambience: it's a standard dining area with plush sofas and comfortable seats as a seating arrangement for a wholesome family dining experience. Food: For starters we were served: •Jeedi Pappu Kodi Vepudu: It's a chicken starter with symptoms amount of cashews in it. The cashew blends beautifully with the spicy chicken. • Chicken 65: Perfectly cooked boneless chicken. This dish was slightly spicy than my usual liking but it was super tasty. •Kodi Kura Chitti Gare: This was such a surprise! Basically, it's good old mini vadas with Chicken curry. They went so well together. I highly recommend this dish. •Mutton Fry: Well cooked meat which has been fried and it melts in your mouth almost instantly. Loved it. • Egg Chilli: One of my favourites! This is like our good old pakoda and one cannot go wrong with it. •Keema Paratha: Another favourite! Naan stuffed with chicken keema is delicious. It can be paired with any side dish of your liking or even consumed as it is. In vegetarian starters, we were served: mushroom pepper dry, karara paneer, baby corn. My pick would be mushroom pepper dry. Now, the USP of this place is the unlimited Vegetarian thali. Coming to the thali: Everything in the thali is unlimited expect the chapati. It comes with a big serving of rice, chapati, pappy (Dal) some authentic Andhra style vegetable curries, sambar, rasam, gunpowder, pickle, papad, curd, ghee, buttermilk. And all of this just for Rs 170! We also got to try 6 different kinds of Biryani: •Ulavacharu Chicken and •Vegetable Biryani. •Special Boneless Chicken Biryani •Avakai Biryani •Gongura Mutton Biryani • Mutton Kheema Biryani . Loved their presentation of each and every one of them. I tried the non-vegetarian biryanis mainly and my personal favourite has to be the mutton keema biryani. Delicious! Special mention: Avakai is a kind of mango and the Avakai biryani is made out of that. That was quite an interesting experience too. For dessert, we tried the Payasam and Lassi. The presentation was beautiful. Lassi was thick and moderately sweet which I love, served in tiny clay pots and garnished with tasty seasoning. A perfect end to an absolutely fulfilling experience. :) Another great initiative was taken by the restaurant which is worth mentioning here is that it has tied up with the Robin hood Army organisation. So in case, there's any leftover food it is not wasted instead it's sent to people who are in need. 😊