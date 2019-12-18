Millennials: An Awesome Place In Jp Nagar With Delicious Food!

Millennials- New Place alert. Opened at JP Nagar, next to Crumb Together and diagonally opposite to Mandovi motors. The Ambiance so colourful loved the graffiti art and the use of space. Very quirky and happy go ambience, the place can accommodate around 80–100 pax at full capacity and is spread over the ground and first floor. Service was amazingly fast and the Servers are ready to go the extra mile to make us happy Cocktails tried- * Purple Rain - loved it * Flash Back - a good one Starters- * Crispy Chicken finger - loved it * Peri Peri Chicken Skewers- very tasty and juicy too * Thai Basil Chicken - avoid it * Cheesy Paneer- excellent * Crispy Avocado Puri- a must try highly recommended * Corn Chops- a must try highly recommended Main Course- * Penne Cheesy Alfredo- Cooked to perfection * Cottage Cheese Pizza- good * Ghosh Dum Biryani - Loved it Desserts * Hot Chocolate Brownie - perfect way to end the meals could not have asked anything better My Rating Food 5/5 Ambience 5/5 Value for Money 5/5 Service 5/5 Overall my experience was great and I will definitely go again and highly recommend it too.