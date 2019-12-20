Love Chinese Food? Drop By This Outlet To Have Your Favourite Chinese Dishes!

There isn't a single which makes it awesome, but everything combines to do so. Shanghai court is a newly open restaurant in Gunjur Village. Let's start talking about the ambience first. The ambience was totally awesome, I personally I like the theme they have to try to give to this Chinese restaurant. Then let's talk about food and service. We went their and order 2 starters, namely 📍Dragon roll & 📍Chicken lollipop. Both these were delicious to taste. Especially the chicken lollipop sauce was the main attraction I must say. It was so delicious that we ordered again. Then we ordered📍mix none veg fried rice with that 📍Chicken Hunan ( Strip chicken pieces) and these were sufficient for 3 of us which we didn't expect. I must say quantity-wise and price-wise this place worth trying. And lastly comes the most awaited part of the meal the desert, and we ordered 📍Honey fried noodles with vanilla ice cream. It was my first time trying this dessert and it turned out to be a good experience for me though. I love the honey fried noodles, it was perfect in every aspect possible. Overall it was 5/5 experience at this place.