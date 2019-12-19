Got To Try This New Online Kitchen For Sumptuous Pretty Looking Pancakes

Well, Uncle's petter in Bangalore is one of the best places to order pancakes. Obviously, I couldn't try each and every pancake. Let me share my view about this accumulating pancake online takeaway platform. So, I got my hands over some of their new pancakes which I haven't heard of ever, the Red velvet Lava Pancake and Nutella stuffed pancakes. I must say words aren't going to describe how delicious these pancakes turn out to be. They were pretty soft, perfectly cooked throughout, balanced flavours and delicious to taste. Also by looking at one can say that it was delicious food. 📍Red velvet lava pancake filled with delicious White Chocolate syrupy and topped with white choco chips 📍Nutella Stuffed Pancake was stuffed with Nutella obviously and it was so pretty delicious 📍Banana creep was delicious and was served with whipped cream making it more delicious If u wanna try some delicious fusion pancakes then this is the place for you. Highly recommended for all those pancakes lovers out there!