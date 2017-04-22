Bean Bags, Place Mats And Stationery, All With A Bit Of Mythical Humour From Iktaara

Inspired by stories about far off lands where demons and princesses exist, graphic designer Kanika Jain decided to draw her fantasies to life, and created a collection called Iktaara. A fan of mythical stories and history, Kanika’s label pays ode to ancient tales retold in funky graphic illustrations. From bean bags which illustrate Kumbhakarna, the lazy and gluttonous demon from the epic Ramayana, to pairs of cushions depicting Krishna and Radha. Giving playing cards a different spin, with quirky owl illustrations and a vintage design — these make for a perfect gift as they are packaged in a velvet pouch and presented in a leather detailed box.

Having a love for figurative expressions, her ‘ Eat like a king’ place mats depict illustrations of a lion wearing a crown, with a colour patch woven background. Her collection of bean bags illustrates mythical demons aptly called the sleeping giant to little pouches with unicorns saying ‘ I am your little bundle of joy’.