Whimsical illustrations meets daily functional accessories, in Bangalore-based designer Kanika Jain’s decor and stationery label — Iktaara.
Bean Bags, Place Mats And Stationery, All With A Bit Of Mythical Humour From Iktaara
Sketchy Business
Bangalorean Kanika Jain graduated from JJ School of art and discovered her love for illustrations. Following her passion for mythological stories, she was fascinated by traditional art and wanted to add a modern twist to it.
Art To Play
Inspired by stories about far off lands where demons and princesses exist, graphic designer Kanika Jain decided to draw her fantasies to life, and created a collection called Iktaara. A fan of mythical stories and history, Kanika’s label pays ode to ancient tales retold in funky graphic illustrations. From bean bags which illustrate Kumbhakarna, the lazy and gluttonous demon from the epic Ramayana, to pairs of cushions depicting Krishna and Radha. Giving playing cards a different spin, with quirky owl illustrations and a vintage design — these make for a perfect gift as they are packaged in a velvet pouch and presented in a leather detailed box.
Having a love for figurative expressions, her ‘ Eat like a king’ place mats depict illustrations of a lion wearing a crown, with a colour patch woven background. Her collection of bean bags illustrates mythical demons aptly called the sleeping giant to little pouches with unicorns saying ‘ I am your little bundle of joy’.
Stationery Love
Iktaara also offers funky stationery sets such as notebooks, with graphic illustrations hidden within the pages to complete stationery kits packaged in little boxes. The boxes carry gorgeous motifs and doodles, with matching notebooks, envelopes and gift paper — perfect for writing notes and adding along with gifts.
Wedding 101
If you are in love with Iktaara’s designs, then we have good news for you. Kanika also takes care of customising wedding invites, from creating the concept to designing – her past invitations have included creating wedding invites with lotus motifs and gold accents, velvet invitation boxes to little pouches, name tags and more.
