Cute Is What This Korean Style Lifestyle Store On Church Street Aims For!

With enough Japan (or South East Asian) style stores in town, you’d think we’d be saturated, but we’re not. Say hello to ilahui on Church Street. Unlike many similar stores, ilahu’s products have a bit more ‘pop’ than their more minimalistic counterparts. Our favourites were their range of key chains that featured cute, anime-style animals, glitter solutions, and plush starting at INR 100. Similar characters can be found on their novelty pens (some look like bendy straws, and some come with a bubble wand, and roll-on stamps). Apart from these, you’ll find wallets, bags,and cute organisers (for make up, jewellery, and even a travel friendly contact lens case!).

The first floor is great for anyone setting up their rooms - squishy or fluffy travel pillows, cushions, plush toys, minimalistic tea sets, and stationery. Whether you want a (almost) mobile car shaped eraser or a cactus shaped pencil pouch, they have it starting at INR 95. And yes, Washi tape too. What we loved was their extensive range of glass and plastic water bottles! Bunny ears, geometric cats, and even a banana were some of the more eye catching options. Of course if you don’t care about all that, they have minimal cylindrical ones too. Glass bottles start at INR 285, and plastic at INR 250. Either way, you’re not walking out empty handed.