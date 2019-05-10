All Things Cute At Ilauhi!

Just wandering around Commercial Street, looking for local brands to shop, just next to Star Bucks, I happened to stumble on a very cute store, Ilahui. The store seemed fancy enough to entail me to enter and explore it. The first thing that captured my attention was the dog shaped lamp, So so cute and so economical that I ended up purchasing it. Then there were pretty umbrellas, ultra soft pillows and neck rests. Even face care products like eyelash curlers, nail cutters, filers, make up pads can also be spotted. The store is also a heaven for people who like stationary, bags, funky slippers. Additionally, I also bought a few purses that too at very cheap rates. The store and its offerings are massive and you can only do it justice by visiting it! So just check it out!