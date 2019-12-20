If you are looking for north Indian food that goes beyond the makhanis and the butter masalas, then vegetarian restaurant Imli needs to be on your agenda. Plus, they offer specials that can be found only in home kitchens.
Want Maa Ke Hath Ka Khana? Imli In Indiranagar Might Be Your Best Bet
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Shortcut
Chow Down
Shakkar Ka Paratha Aur Malai, Pakore Wali Kadhi, Pindi Chole, Gatte Aur Mutter Ka Pulao
Sip On
Kalakhatta Soda, Ghar Jaisi Chai
Winning For
Vegetarian and regional dishes that taste really authentic and good.
Lowdown On The Ambience
A big, spacious house turned into a restaurant basically, Imli’s first floor section is where you should head to. The partially open terrace-like setting is actually lovely with red flooring, big lamps, nice cool Bangalore breeze and is surrounded by trees. Don’t forget to spot the avocado tree in the restaurant compound.
What's On The Menu?
What is not on the menu you ask? The menu at Imli is really huge and they have covered everything from north Indian staples to a smattering of Bengali, Bihari and UP food. You will also spot here some hard to find dishes, that can only be found in home kitchens, made by mommy. Snacks, chaat, thalis, ask and you shall receive. Can’t deal with so much choice, then just go for their Set Pet Puja, which includes everything from phulka, chawal and paratha combos.
They do their rajmas, choles {try the really good Pindi Chole here} and kadhi {with pakoras} really well and all of which you can mope up with hot phulkas or a selection of naans, kulchas and missi rotis. The Gatte Aur Matar Ka Pulao is fragrant basmati rice dotted with fried besan dumplings and green peas, and goes really well with raita. But our favourite section is the Deen Bhar Ka Khana Peena, where you can make a meal out of everything from Pav Bhaji to Chole Bhature and a slew of stuffed parathas to Poori Aur Aloo Ki Subzi. Don’t leave without trying the Shakkar Ka Paratha {sweet paratha} served with dollop of home made cream. Yum! Wash it all down with some strong chai or their street style Kalakhatta soda.
So, We're Thinking...
Though their mains tend to be a bit greasy and heavy on the tummy, the lighter combos, the small plates, and home style dishes make sure that you can tuck into food that will remind you of good ol’ maa ke hath ka khana.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)