Want Maa Ke Hath Ka Khana? Imli In Indiranagar Might Be Your Best Bet

What is not on the menu you ask? The menu at Imli is really huge and they have covered everything from north Indian staples to a smattering of Bengali, Bihari and UP food. You will also spot here some hard to find dishes, that can only be found in home kitchens, made by mommy. Snacks, chaat, thalis, ask and you shall receive. Can’t deal with so much choice, then just go for their Set Pet Puja, which includes everything from phulka, chawal and paratha combos.

They do their rajmas, choles {try the really good Pindi Chole here} and kadhi {with pakoras} really well and all of which you can mope up with hot phulkas or a selection of naans, kulchas and missi rotis. The Gatte Aur Matar Ka Pulao is fragrant basmati rice dotted with fried besan dumplings and green peas, and goes really well with raita. But our favourite section is the Deen Bhar Ka Khana Peena, where you can make a meal out of everything from Pav Bhaji to Chole Bhature and a slew of stuffed parathas to Poori Aur Aloo Ki Subzi. Don’t leave without trying the Shakkar Ka Paratha {sweet paratha} served with dollop of home made cream. Yum! Wash it all down with some strong chai or their street style Kalakhatta soda.