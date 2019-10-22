Immerse In The Mediterranean Trail Across 21 Countries At Bonum Cibum

Bonum Cibum is a chic fine dining Mediterranean restaurant tucked away in HSR layout. Immerse in a palette of Mediterranean delight with Baklavas, Hummus, mezze platters and Soups. They are launching a Mediterranean trail. What I loved about the place was its ambience completing this trail and its flavoursome bites. The Mediterranean trail is meant for people to get together and eat in a commonplace signifying togetherness. Each of the dishes is made sure to be healthy, and you don't have to be guilty of eating more! Chef ensures love in every bite with the exquisite plating of every dish so that it looks Instagrammy and delicious at the same time! But all said and done, they have the best Desserts like Baklava, Panacotta etc which is a no-miss! It is a culinary experience with authentic flavours across 21 countries, across 3 continents, served in an experience format to the customers. It's meant to take you through a food journey. I tried this and felt it's flavoured oozing out of every dish they served. You can choose from a 3 course, 5 courses up to a 21-course meal. I tried the 7-course meal and had a tour of Morocco - Vegetable Stew with Couscous, Spain - Pumpkin Gazpacho soup, Lemon Garlic Chicken from Greece, Lebanese Rice from Lebanon, Black pepper pasta from Italy, Turkish meatballs from Turkey and Qatayef Asafiri from Egypt. I would love to hear about your journey with the Mediterranean Trail in comments. An insider tip: You get a 100% cashback on your food bill value which you could redeem on Giftsonair.com! So don't wait to go here and get a passport to the Mediterranean world!