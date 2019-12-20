Mason Jars To Vases: Shop For Them At This Crockery Shop In Thippasandra

Imported Crockery Shop in Thippasandra is easy to miss, until and unless you are specifically looking for it. But what the shop will make you do in terms of walking up and down Thippasandra Market, it will more than make up for it with cool and affordable crockery. Need a bunch of mason jars for an impromptu party or want to replicate Social’s popular cocktail Acharoska served in a pickle jar with your own version at home?

We spotted spoon holders starting at INR 100, ceramic jars for INR 200, khulad for tea for INR 100, mason jars INR 100 upwards and pickle jars between INR 100 and INR 500 of various sizes. Cute tea sets (INR 500 upwards), coffee mugs (INR 80 upwards) and jars also find a place on the shelves here along with ceramic bowls in different colours, flower vases and microwave safe cooking bowls (INR 700 upwards for a set of four). The wares in this shop are subject to availability and might change from time to time. But don't let that stop you from making a weekly or monthly trip to this place. There's nothing like having too much crockery and cutlery, right?