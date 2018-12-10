Shop Imported Home Decor Items At Reasonable Prices From This Store

Jar Of Hearts in HRBR Layout offers top quality home furnishings, gift items, and knick-knacks at very reasonable prices. A lot of the products are imported from the US and the UK, and you can see the difference in the quality. So shop cutesy and unique decor and more from this store and give a Pinterest-y vibe and feel to your home.
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better
They have a limited quantity, but it's a small store so can't complain much.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family and Bae
