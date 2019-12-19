When In Electronic City, Drop By This Amazing Place With Great Ambience & Delectable Food

Great ambience with a newly renovated state of the art decorum. The decor is super fancy and the staff are extremely friendly. The restaurant is near the poolside, which provides a great view. Now coming to the food, their new menu is delightful. Their Mocktails were very refreshing. Non-vegetarians are going to have a feast. The Mutton Sheekh Kabab was juicy and succulent which is a must-try over here. Vegetarians need to try the mushroom triple sec, which was cooked to perfection. The appetisers were beautifully presented and tasted equally amazing. They have a very widespread. Now coming to the main course, the Rice and Coconut Chicken Curry was delectable. The Passion Fruit Berries Soil was the showstopper for me. On the whole, great ambience plus amazing food and drinks. I would visit this place again. Bon Appetit!