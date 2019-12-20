These Cupcakes are beautiful, elegant, delicious and reasonably priced. The unique thing about this Cupcake is that they are perfectly sponged, has yummy butter frosting and you just cannot resist yourself after one. It won my taste buds, please go and grab yours. Don’t miss Dulce de leche the and Chocolate Crunch cupcake from Oh My Cupcakes.
In Need Of Customised Cupcakes? Look No Further!
It is delivery only venture.
Under ₹500
Bae, Kids
