In Need Of Customised Cupcakes? Look No Further!

Bakeries

Oh My Cupcakes

₹ ₹ ₹ 
  • Upwards: ₹ 600

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

These Cupcakes are beautiful, elegant, delicious and reasonably priced. The unique thing about this Cupcake is that they are perfectly sponged, has yummy butter frosting and you just cannot resist yourself after one. It won my taste buds, please go and grab yours. Don’t miss Dulce de leche the and Chocolate Crunch cupcake from Oh My Cupcakes.

What Could Be Better?

It is delivery only venture.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids

