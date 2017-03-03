For anyone who’s craving for a home cooked meal, the unlimited thali here is something that’s both sumptuous and satisfying. And did we mention that it’s vegetarian only?
The INR 180 Unlimited Vegetarian Thali At Om Pure Veg Is Made For Gluttons
Shortcut
Chow Down
The thali
Sip On
Jal Jeera
Winning For
The delicious, value-for-money thalis and the quick phulka service
Lowdown On The Ambience
Situated next to Gramin in Raheja Arcade, Om restaurant has a very simple decor with more focus on optimised spacing and seating. The upstair dining area can be a bit cumbersome for anyone who’s on the taller side {~5’9″ and beyond}.
The Simple But Oh So Delicious
It’s a simple affair when it comes to the Om thali. You get three subzis, a dal, a raitha, papad, salad, green chutney, phulka, rice, a sweet, and a drink. The highlight of the thali is the super-soft phulkas. You can keep ordering them as much as you want and they never seem to run out of them. The menu keeps changing on a day-to-day basis, but we have found the aloo subzi and bhindi fry delicious. Also, if you ever get gulab jamuns, savour them rather than gobbling them up. Sadly, the sweet, drink and even papad are not unlimited. Also, in case you are not feeling all that hungry, you can order mini meals such as khichadi or dhal dhokli. The mirchi bajji is delicious too.
So We Are Thinking..
We are going back for them soft phulkas. And mirchi bajjis too.
Comments (0)