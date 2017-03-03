The INR 180 Unlimited Vegetarian Thali At Om Pure Veg Is Made For Gluttons

It’s a simple affair when it comes to the Om thali. You get three subzis, a dal, a raitha, papad, salad, green chutney, phulka, rice, a sweet, and a drink. The highlight of the thali is the super-soft phulkas. You can keep ordering them as much as you want and they never seem to run out of them. The menu keeps changing on a day-to-day basis, but we have found the aloo subzi and bhindi fry delicious. Also, if you ever get gulab jamuns, savour them rather than gobbling them up. Sadly, the sweet, drink and even papad are not unlimited. Also, in case you are not feeling all that hungry, you can order mini meals such as khichadi or dhal dhokli. The mirchi bajji is delicious too.