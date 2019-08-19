Drop By The Bangalore Cafe For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies

Explored The Bangalore Cafe in Shanti Nagar. It is pretty amazing and offers damn good service. Ordered, Chatpata cones: A cone that had a different taste because of the spicy cone that had curd and pomegranate fillings inside it and the taste was amazing. Mango cream shake: Really loved this shake except for the cream part the mango shake was really yummy and the shake was thick too. Bull Dossser: Watermelon drink with the red bull. It has a unique taste. Katta Meetha pani poori: The pani was filled in test tubes with 2 different kinds. It was sweet and spicy. Crispy Babycorn on a stick: As the name says the babycorn was crispy and was served with mayonnaise. Hariyali paneer tikka: Soft paneer served with mint chutney and the taste was good.