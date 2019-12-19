Block Printed Ajraks And Handwoven Ikats: This Brand Lets Indian Textiles Shine

When it comes to fashion, these days, Indian is in, be it prints, weaves, styles, or makes, and the House Of Indian Textile, India1001 will cover you in case you’re looking for something for that ethnic ensemble. Find sarees, blouses, skirts, and kurtas all ready to be worn. Bit of a renegade when it comes to clothing? No worries, pick up their semi stitched options (salwar kurta sets, or blouses), dupattas, or jackets to mix, match, and make your own look.

Sourcing fabrics directly from small scale artisans, the idea is to showcase indigenous and inherently Indian craftsmanship. From delicate chikankari embroidery, to louder digital prints, and Ajrak work, find truly artisanal work from across the country. Whether your aesthetic is bright floral, pretty pastel, or earthy and sober, there’s something for you. Don’t need clothing in your life right now? Pick up something from their range of bed linens and accessories instead. Anything from their collection of cotton block printed bed and cushion covers in will make your bed more inviting than it already is.

Contemporary ethnic wallets, clutches and handbags featuring kalamkari, ikat, and embroidery detailling made of leather, jute, khadi, and cotton start at INR 590. You can match them with the kholapuris,and contemporary jewellery available. Their collection is available at Vrixk (Biere Street) in Whitefield