This Cafe Offers Delicious Vegetarian Food Infused With Art And Love!

Usually I am not a fan of vegetarian food but still wanted to try this vegetarian cafe called The Bangalore cafe located in KH Road, Shanthi Nagar. Amazingly I realised all the hypes about this place is true after coming here. This cafe is sprawled out enormously and has a very elegant and an eye-catching decore with beautiful wall paintings. They also have valet parking which makes it more convenient to visitors. We decide to sit in the outdoor dining which is at the back of the hotel. The staffs were well-groomed and friendly. They also allow pets. Now coming to the food, the best recommended 1. Bull Dosser 2. Baba brownie 3. Pani puri 4. Triple cheese pasta 5. Italian amm Panna 6. Nachos 7. Sinful moment 8. Bombay Tawa pulao 9. Makhani paneer biriyani 10. Brownie dessert Price-wise and taste-wise everything was extremely good and mouth-watering. Do visit this place and enjoy the unique Indian food infused with art and love !!!