Something’s Brewing And It’s ‘Indie’ Fruit-Infused Beers

img-gallery-featured

In 2014, the Craft Brewers Association of India was founded, and what a noble cause it has — to promote and advance the brewing revolution in cities throughout India. And this month, there’s something extra special breweing. A few member breweries across India have collectively released their Indie Brews – a selection of fruit based lagers and ales. Here is what you can expect on tap here in Bangalore.

Smoked Mango Ale, Arbor Brewing Company

The new Smoked Mango Ale is copper coloured with a nice fluffy head and good carbonation. The aroma is dominated with smoked malt aka bacon with a very faint hint of mango. The flavour is similar with smoky-meets-sweet of the mango, but the medium bodied beer finished slightly bitter thanks to the hops. Overall — the combination is a bit bizarre and perhaps maybe a conflict in flavour to some but a delight to the palate for others. Only one way to find out — give it a try!   

Where: Arbor Brewing Company, 8, 3rd Floor, Allied Grande Plaza, diagonally opposite Garuda Mall, Magrath Road

Price: INR 1,200 for two

Contact: +91 8050144477

Timings: Sunday-Thursday from noon-11.30pm, Friday and Saturday from noon-1am

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here. 

Breweries

Arbor Brewing Company

4.4

Allied Grande Plaza, 3rd Floor, 8, Magrath Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Orangina, The Biere Club

The Orangina is a light bodied, crispy lager that has hints of orange on the nose with good carbonation. The flavour starts of with orange notes, low hop bitterness and finishes warm and spicy from the black pepper that has been added to this brew. Refreshing and warming, it is a good fit for the rainy weather we have been having here in Bangalore lately.

Where: Find The Biere Club near you here.

Price: INR 1,800 for two

When: Sunday to Thursday, noon-11.30 pm, Friday-Saturday, noon-1am

Contact: +91 7259906666

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out the website here.

Breweries

The Biere Club

4.3

20/2, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kiwi, Saison, 153 Biere Street

What the Biere Club excels at is fruit-based ales such as Kiwi Saison. Saison’s are French/Belgian farmhouse ales that are easy drinking, fruity and spicy with a nice dry finish. The kiwi fruit adds a slight tartness to this wonderful brew that has almost run out, so one must hurry to try it.

Where: 153, Biere Street, Next to Prestige Ozone, Behind Forum Value Mall, Whitefield

Price: INR 1,600 for two

Contact: +91 9845887454

Timings: Sunday-Thursday, 3pm-11pm and Friday-Saturday, 3pm-midnight

Follow them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Breweries

153 Biere Street

153/1, Hagadur Main Road, Next To Prestige Ozone, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

The Mosambi Wheat, Toit

They’ve conjured up The Mosambi Wheat and you will have to let this Hefeweizen warm up to get hints of citrus on the nose besides the normal banana profile from the Hefe yeast. Cloudy, straw yellow, this one is unfiltered with moderate head retention. Medium bodied, sweet and fruity with hints of the sweet lime citrus notes initially and ending with the bitterness from the lemon peels. Overall the mosambi is very subtle, too subtle to really stand out. Easy drinking and refreshing no doubt.

Where: 298, 100 Feet Road, Near KFC Restaurant, Indiranagar

When: Sunday-Thursday from noon-11.30pm, Friday and Saturday from noon-1am

Price: INR 1,500 for two

Contact: +91 9019713388

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Breweries

Toit

4.5

298, Near KFC, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Pineapple Basil Ale, Brewsky

The Pineapple Basil Ale is testament to the fact that the brewer at Brewsky loves to innovate. Refreshing, easy drinking with the tartness from the pineapple and sweetness from the basil balance out this unique brew. The thought of this beer should send you puckering. Brewsky did also brew a smoked mango ale but has run short on supply.

Where: Brewsky, 4th and 5th Floor,Goenka Chambers, 19th Main Road, Jeewan Griha Colony, 2nd Phase, J P Nagar

Price: INR 1,500 for two

Contact: +91 8880075000

Timings: 11.30am-11.30pm

Follow them on Facebook here.

Breweries

Brewsky

4.2

Goenka Chambers, 4th & 5th Floor, 55, 19th Main Road, 2nd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

#LBBTip

Remember to call ahead to see if these beers are on tap as they’re all in limited quantity.

Find more information of the Craft Brewers Association of India here.