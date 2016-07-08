Something’s Brewing And It’s ‘Indie’ Fruit-Infused Beers

The Orangina is a light bodied, crispy lager that has hints of orange on the nose with good carbonation. The flavour starts of with orange notes, low hop bitterness and finishes warm and spicy from the black pepper that has been added to this brew. Refreshing and warming, it is a good fit for the rainy weather we have been having here in Bangalore lately.

Where: Find The Biere Club near you here.

Price: INR 1,800 for two

When: Sunday to Thursday, noon-11.30 pm, Friday-Saturday, noon-1am

Contact: +91 7259906666

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out the website here.