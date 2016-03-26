Ex Elle-stylists Karuna Laungani and Gauri Verma of Jodi love experimenting with prints. colours and textiles, and cuts, through their charming label Jodi. Not only is the tailoring flattering and comfortable, but Jodi is also not averse to showing love to plus sized chicas. All their clothes go up to the Extra Large {with sizes going up to 18}. And if you can’t find anything in your size, then you are most welcome to write to the duo to get a dress or a top made with your measurements. Instructions on the sight will guide you on how to go about giving your measurements. Plus, have you checked their latest Flintstone & Cornflower collection yet? We are already lusting over their roomy tunics, shifts, shirts and kurtas.

Price: INR 2,899 upwards

Check out their website here to shop online.