From Different Parts Of Bengaluru : Ka 01 Is A Tribute To The City

KA.01 is the newest pub in town, located in IBIS city centre, Richmond Circle. Primarily serving North Indian food, the place is super quirky and is an ode to the different regions of Bengaluru. The dishes are named as places and the food sure does justice to its name. The ambience is soothing and the rooftop restaurant makes it a lovely date place, coupled with some super interesting cocktails as well. Head over to KA 01 for a brilliant dining experience.