From Different Parts Of Bengaluru : Ka 01 Is A Tribute To The City

Bars

KA.01 - Ibis Bengaluru

Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ibis Bengaluru, 8th Floor, Richmond Road, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

KA.01 is the newest pub in town, located in IBIS city centre, Richmond Circle. Primarily serving North Indian food, the place is super quirky and is an ode to the different regions of Bengaluru. The dishes are named as places and the food sure does justice to its name. The ambience is soothing and the rooftop restaurant makes it a lovely date place, coupled with some super interesting cocktails as well. Head over to KA 01 for a brilliant dining experience.

What Could Be Better?

The service is a little slow, but rest assured the food is great!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

