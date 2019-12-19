Drop By This Pocket Friendly Restaurant Serving Amazing Thai Cuisines

Located close to Indiranagar metro station Thai Chy is a pocket-friendly restaurant serving authentic Thai cuisines. This restaurant has got nice ambience and surely gets full points for its decor. Warm lightings and Buddha paintings are really a boost to their Thai theme. Coming to food, most of the dishes were quite authentic and were similar to any other pan Asian cuisine. Hot jasmine tea was served at the end of our meal which is believed to help digest the food. Service was good however at the end staffs got really busy and some of our orders took a while to get delivered. If you are looking to try Thai cuisine without shelling out much, this is the place you should be heading too. Check out the food ratings and photos. MOCKTAILS : * Ringer - 5/5 * Asian Mary - 4/5 * Berry Iced Tea - 4/5 * Mandarin Feast - 4/5 * Watermelon & Mint Mojito - 5/5 SALADS : * Som Tam jay - 3/5 * Spicy Raw Papaya Salad with - 3/5 Cherry Tomato Long Beans &Peanuts - 4/5 APPETIZERS & MAINS : * Dim Sum Platters Vegetables - 4/5 * Chilly Garlic lotus Steam - 4/5 * Baby Corn with Roasted Chili Paste - 5/5 * Prawns in Long beans - 5/5 * Chilly Chicken Bao - 5/5 * Chilly Chicken tossed with Szechuan hot chilly bean sauce - 5/5 * Banana Leaf Chicken - 4/5 * Marinated Sambal Oelek and Grilled - 4/5 * Broccoli with Mixed Mushrooms - 4/5 * Assorted Mushrooms tofu Broccoli Tossed with garlic soya sauce - 4/5 * Tamarind Duck - 5/5 * Thai Green Curry Prawns - 5/5 * Fried Rice Tossed Broccoli and black pepper flavour with burnt garlic - 5/5 * Soft &Crispy Noodles tossed with Mix Vegetables in Chilli Coriander Flavors - 5/5 DESSERT : * Apple Fritters with blueberry compote and ice cream - 5/5 Pro Tip: Come as early as possible for dinner, after 8 pm this place gets crowded and staffs get busy.